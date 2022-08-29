Menu
2019 Ford F-150

108,000 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9095752
  Stock #: C33676
  VIN: 1FTEW1E46KFC33676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C33676
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

