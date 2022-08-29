$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
108,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095752
- Stock #: C33676
- VIN: 1FTEW1E46KFC33676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5