2019 Ford Flex

*This Ford Flex Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford Flex boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Air Conditioning, 7 Passenger, 3rd Row Seating, 20 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you dont buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

110,000 KM

Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
New Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER

Alloy Wheels

Telescoping Steering Wheel

am/fm
Bluetooth

Push Button Start

AWD
Parking Sensors
LEATHER
20" Alloy Wheels
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

