2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium, Leather, Navigation, Cooled + Heated Seats, Black Accent Pkg, Bluetooth & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$33,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4980177
  • Stock #: K5179085
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH1K5179085
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ford Mustang delivers a 2.3 L engine powering it's polished transmission. USB Port, Reverse Camera, Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, SYNC Voice Activated, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 200 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • Reverse Camera
  • LEATHER
  • 19" Alloy Wheels
  • USB port
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
  • SYNC Voice activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

