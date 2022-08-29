Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

84,830 KM

$37,995

Riverside Auto Sales

XLT

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

84,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095758
  • Stock #: 409487
  • VIN: NM0LS7T25K1409487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 409487
  • Mileage 84,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

