$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
84,830KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095758
- Stock #: 409487
- VIN: NM0LS7T25K1409487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
