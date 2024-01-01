Menu
2019 GMC Savana

219,000 KM

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,000KM
VIN 1GTW7AFG9K1272656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! RWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Cruise Control, and MORE!!!
.BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Trip Computer

Seating

2 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Accident Free
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

2019 GMC Savana