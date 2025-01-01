Menu
Look at this certified 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew 5.3L 4X4 | Heated Seats | Trailer Brake Control | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More. Its Automatic transmission and 5.3L engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: USB Port, Tow Package, Touch Screen, Tonneau Cover, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Bedliner, Air Conditioning, and 4WD.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

46,236 KM

Details Description Features

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Crew 5.3L 4X4 | Heated Seats | Trailer Brake Control | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More

13146535

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Crew 5.3L 4X4 | Heated Seats | Trailer Brake Control | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_NoBadges

Used
46,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED3KZ304247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew 5.3L 4X4 | Heated Seats | Trailer Brake Control | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More. Its Automatic transmission and 5.3L engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: USB Port, Tow Package, Touch Screen, Tonneau Cover, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Bedliner, Air Conditioning, and 4WD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Package

Mechanical

Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Bedliner
4WD
20" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
AUTO STOP/START

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
