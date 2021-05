$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7065325

7065325 Stock #: T5726

T5726 VIN: 5SFNB3729KE395369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour "

Stock # T5726

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm TV Additional Features AWNING Microwave Oven Toilet Shower Electrical Hookup Stereo Cable Hookup Insulated Plumbing Electrical Jacks Tub

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.