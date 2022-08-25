$26,495 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 0 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001255

9001255 Stock #: 305115

305115 VIN: SHHFK7G36KU305115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,079 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.