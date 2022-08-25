Menu
2019 Honda Civic

82,079 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,079KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9001255
  Stock #: 305115
  VIN: SHHFK7G36KU305115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

