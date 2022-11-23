$27,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 5 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9359326

9359326 Stock #: 004656

004656 VIN: 2HGFC2F71KH004656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,564 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.