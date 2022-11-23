Menu
2019 Honda Civic

47,564 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
EX

EX

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9359326
  • Stock #: 004656
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F71KH004656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

