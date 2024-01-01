Menu
Account
Sign In
600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2019 Honda CR-V

113,000 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2023 Kia Forte5 EX Hatchback, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, BSM, Wireless Charger + more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Kia Forte5 EX Hatchback, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, BSM, Wireless Charger + more! 9,300 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev ES S-AWC, Plug-in Hybrid, 3rd Row Seats, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev ES S-AWC, Plug-in Hybrid, 3rd Row Seats, Heated Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, and more! 67,000 KM $42,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4X4, Leather, Nav, LED Lighting, Cold Weather PKG, Blind Spot Monitor, FOX shocks, Tow Pkg for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4X4, Leather, Nav, LED Lighting, Cold Weather PKG, Blind Spot Monitor, FOX shocks, Tow Pkg 55,000 KM $44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V