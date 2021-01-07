2019 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Reverse Camera 17" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

