2019 Hyundai Elantra

22,500 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

GT BASE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

22,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587812
  • Stock #: 114835
  • VIN: KMHH35LE8KU114835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 114835
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

