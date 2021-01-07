Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0T AWD, Power Seat, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0T AWD, Power Seat, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6443938
  Stock #: KH039385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Hyundai Santa Fe Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Santa Fe delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Safe Exit Assist, Reverse Camera, Rear Occupant Alert, Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Forward Collision Alert, Dual Zone Climate Control, Driver Attention Warning, Air Conditioning.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy Santa Fe today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
am/fm
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Parking Sensors
Reverse Camera
18" Alloy Wheels
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Aux. Audio Input
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

