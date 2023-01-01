Menu
Account
Sign In
*This Hyundai Sonata Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Sonata delivers a 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 17 Alloy Wheels, Rear Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Hyundai Sonata!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2019 Hyundai Sonata

106,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats+Steering, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats+Steering, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Hyundai Sonata Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Sonata delivers a 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, 17" Alloy Wheels, Rear Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Hyundai Sonata!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
5 Passenger

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

17" Alloy Wheels
Push Button Start

Additional Features

LEATHER
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2017 Honda Accord Coupe Touring V6 Manual, Very Rare, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Honda Accord Coupe Touring V6 Manual, Very Rare, Leather, Nav, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! 130,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT Crew FX4 4WD, Tech Pack, Leather, Adaptive Cruise, B&O Audio, Nav, Blind Spot Alert & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Ford Ranger LARIAT Crew FX4 4WD, Tech Pack, Leather, Adaptive Cruise, B&O Audio, Nav, Blind Spot Alert & More! 31,000 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Sedan - Adaptive Cruise, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE Sedan - Adaptive Cruise, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning & Much More! 66,000 KM $23,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Sonata