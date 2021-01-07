2019 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD Reverse Camera 18" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Lane Departure Warning Aux. Audio Input Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

