$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2019 Hyundai Veloster
2.0
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
93,166KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10325787
- Stock #: 004521
- VIN: KMHTG6AF5KU004521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 004521
- Mileage 93,166 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5