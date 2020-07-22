Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

61,000 KM

PURE AWD, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Emergency Braking, Heated Steering & Seats, 18" Alloys

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

61,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5480934
  • Stock #: KC530485
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM9KC530485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This INFINITI QX60 Comes Equipped with These Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This INFINITI QX60 delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto HID Xenon headlights.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own INFINITI QX60 come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Leather Steering Wheel
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Camera
Park Assist
LEATHER
18" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Memory Seat Position
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
Blind Spot Monitor
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Forward collision alert
360 Camera
forward emergency braking

