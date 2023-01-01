2019 Jeep Cherokee

$20,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10154703

10154703 Stock #: 23N2149

23N2149 VIN: 1C4PJMAB8KD228388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2149

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features 4x4 12V outlet Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.