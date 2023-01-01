Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

111,000 KM

Details

$29,788

+ tax & licensing
$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite - Pano Sunroof, Leather, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, CarPlay+Android & Much More!

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite - Pano Sunroof, Leather, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, CarPlay+Android & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10348677
  • Stock #: KD210409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Jeep Cherokee delivers a 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tonneau Cover, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings , Remote Start, Power Trunk, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Jeep Cherokee!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

