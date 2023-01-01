2019 Jeep Cherokee

$29,788 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10348677

10348677 Stock #: KD210409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Trunk Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Tonneau Cover Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Air Conditioned Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features LEATHER STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.