Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,553

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-889-8021

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk --> 4x4 --> No Accidents !!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk --> 4x4 --> No Accidents !!

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

Contact Seller

$33,553

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,499KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5008755
  • Stock #: 20-471A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD479880
Exterior Colour
Hydro Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This re-imagined, newly designed, 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award Winning, Best-In-Class 4X4 Capability and Award Winning Engine features ridiculously Low Km's, 1 Previous Owner, Factory Remaining Warranty, a clean CarFax, Safety-Tech Group, Comfort/Convienicce Group, Cold Weather Group, GPS Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Off-Road Group, Off-Road Suspension, All Terrain Tires, Jeep Active II System, Power Lift-Gate, Full Sunroof, Windshield Wiper De-Icer and so so much more.... oh, and a FREE 3 Month Satellite Radio Subscription !! For More Information Visit Us Today: Wellington Motors, located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON, N1K 1B7. Toll Free At 1-877-530-2582 www.wellingtonmotors.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
  • Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
  • 3.517 AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRAPHITE POCKETS (STD)
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
  • TRAILHAWK SPRING SPECIAL
  • SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • Requires Subscription
  • COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Humidity Sensor Tonneau Cover Power Liftgate Security Alarm A/C w/...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 84,975 KM
$32,730 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger Spo...
 87,006 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 78,696 KM
$27,869 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-888-889-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-889-8021

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory