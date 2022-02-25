$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
8,732KM
Used
- Stock #: 100944
- VIN: 1C4PJMDN0KD100944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,732 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
