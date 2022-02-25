Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

8,732 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,732KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8334408
  Stock #: 100944
  VIN: 1C4PJMDN0KD100944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,732 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

