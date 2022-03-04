$35,997+ tax & licensing
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
95,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8658412
- Stock #: 22-324A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk Elite 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Granite Crystal Metallic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Insulation Group
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exte...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZL TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger L...
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7