2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$42,826

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,530KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4746402
  • Stock #: 20-392X
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3KC745649
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR. Certified Pre-Owned.

Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited An Experience
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, POWER SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Stop By Today
Treat yourself- stop by Wellington Motors located at 935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7 to make this car yours today!


Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

