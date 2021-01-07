Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

46,206 KM

Details Description Features

$41,518

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,518

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller

$41,518

+ taxes & licensing

46,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6447496
  • Stock #: 20-1018A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 46,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport S 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
GVWR: TBA (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel A/C ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 16,745 KM
$21,648 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 19,911 KM
$39,881 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 21,335 KM
$83,947 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-866-904-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-904-1973

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory