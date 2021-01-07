2019 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start BLACK Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD) Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD) GVWR: TBA (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel A/C ...

