2019 Keystone RV Passport

$32,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117535

9117535 Stock #: 411940

411940 VIN: 4YDT27020KK411940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Stock # 411940

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.