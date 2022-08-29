Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Keystone RV Residence

0 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2019 Keystone RV Residence

2019 Keystone RV Residence

401FKSS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Keystone RV Residence

401FKSS

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9117529
  2. 9117529
  3. 9117529
  4. 9117529
  5. 9117529
  6. 9117529
  7. 9117529
  8. 9117529
  9. 9117529
  10. 9117529
  11. 9117529
  12. 9117529
  13. 9117529
  14. 9117529
  15. 9117529
  16. 9117529
  17. 9117529
  18. 9117529
  19. 9117529
  20. 9117529
  21. 9117529
  22. 9117529
  23. 9117529
  24. 9117529
  25. 9117529
  26. 9117529
  27. 9117529
  28. 9117529
  29. 9117529
  30. 9117529
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9117529
  • Stock #: 160029
  • VIN: 4YDT40121KW160029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 160029
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Grand River RV ...
 0 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Coachmen CATALI...
 0 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 106,099 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory