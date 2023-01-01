2019 Kia Sportage

$20,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10409202

10409202 Stock #: 23N2189

23N2189 VIN: KNDPNCAC7K7516571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2189

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.