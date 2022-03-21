Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus ES

58,723 KM

Details Description Features

$39,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus ES

2019 Lexus ES

350 | Leather | 3.5 L | 8-Speed Automatic | FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus ES

350 | Leather | 3.5 L | 8-Speed Automatic | FWD

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

  1. 8942698
  2. 8942698
  3. 8942698
  4. 8942698
  5. 8942698
  6. 8942698
  7. 8942698
  8. 8942698
  9. 8942698
  10. 8942698
  11. 8942698
  12. 8942698
  13. 8942698
  14. 8942698
  15. 8942698
  16. 8942698
  17. 8942698
  18. 8942698
  19. 8942698
  20. 8942698
  21. 8942698
  22. 8942698
  23. 8942698
  24. 8942698
  25. 8942698
  26. 8942698
  27. 8942698
  28. 8942698
  29. 8942698
  30. 8942698
  31. 8942698
  32. 8942698
  33. 8942698
  34. 8942698
Contact Seller

$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

58,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8942698
  • Stock #: 21-965A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21-965A
  • Mileage 58,723 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is an Ex-Daily Rental.

Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.

For more information visit us today:
401 Dixie Hyundai,
1800 Toyo Circle,
Mississauga, ON,
L4W 0E7.
(289)-593-0200
www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 37,327 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 7,673 KM
$72,898 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Sh...
 5,635 KM
$139,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-866-904-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-904-1973

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory