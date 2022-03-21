$39,795+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus ES
350 | Leather | 3.5 L | 8-Speed Automatic | FWD
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
$39,795
- Listing ID: 8942698
- Stock #: 21-965A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,723 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is an Ex-Daily Rental.
This vehicle is an Ex-Daily Rental.
Carfax Included. Cash price advertised.
For more information visit us today:
401 Dixie Hyundai,
1800 Toyo Circle,
Mississauga, ON,
L4W 0E7.
(289)-593-0200
www.401dixiehyundai.com
Vehicle Features
