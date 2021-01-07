Menu
2019 Maserati Levante

15,522 KM

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2019 Maserati Levante

2019 Maserati Levante

GranLusso Q4 One Owner Driver Assistance Package

2019 Maserati Levante

GranLusso Q4 One Owner Driver Assistance Package

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6614345
  VIN: ZN661XUL3KX316912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,522 KM

Vehicle Description

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, TWO SETS OF WHEELS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, RED LEATHER. The Maserati Levante is a unique option in the Luxury SUV Segment, offering a performance-focused driving experience while still being able to offer class-leading technology and equipment! Equipped with a 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6, This Levante makes 345 Horsepower and is equipped with performance features such as, Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Active Air Suspension, a Limited Slip Differential, and Skyhook Electronic Damping Suspension.

 

Options and Features include; Navigation, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, 20' ARES-Dark Grey Wheels, Paddle Shifters, Stitched Trident on Headrest, Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior, Driver Assistance Package, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Sport Mode and Offroad Mode, 14 Speaker Harmon Kardon System, Blind Spot Detection, Soft Close Doors, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

