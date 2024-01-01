Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AWD Vehicle Equipped with Apple CarPlay, Rain Sensing Wipers, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Cruise Control and MORE!!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2019 Mazda CX-3

130,107 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-3

Touring Certified!AppleCarPlay!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

Touring Certified!AppleCarPlay!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11391820
  2. 11391820
  3. 11391820
  4. 11391820
  5. 11391820
  6. 11391820
  7. 11391820
  8. 11391820
  9. 11391820
  10. 11391820
  11. 11391820
  12. 11391820
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,107KM
VIN JM1DKFC77K1423100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,107 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Vehicle Equipped with Apple CarPlay, Rain Sensing Wipers, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Cruise Control and MORE!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4WD Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4WD Certified!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit! 159,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! 136,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport Certified!6-SpeedManual!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport Certified!6-SpeedManual!WeApproveAllCredit! 158,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3