2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10060806

10060806 Stock #: 23T2125

23T2125 VIN: JM1BPBCM6K1139254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23T2125

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Windows MOONROOF Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Single Owner Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.