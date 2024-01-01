Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident FREE!!! FWD Manual Transmission Vehicle Equipped with Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play and MORE!!!!</div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Certified!ManualTransmission!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Certified!ManualTransmission!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11436074
  2. 11436074
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000KM
VIN JM1BPALM3K1139707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2392
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Manual Transmission Vehicle Equipped with Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play and MORE!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2014 Audi Allroad Premium Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Audi Allroad Premium Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! 149,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo (135) Certified!PowerOptions!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo (135) Certified!PowerOptions!WeApproveAllCredit! 219,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Certified!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit! 144,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3