Look at this certified 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF GT Manual, Power Hard Top, Leather, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera & More!!. Its Manual transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda MX-5 RF comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Power Hard Top, Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control.

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

27,000 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Manual, Power Hard Top, Leather, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera & More!!

2019 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Manual, Power Hard Top, Leather, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera & More!!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM76K0301219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # K0301219
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

