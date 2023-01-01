$44,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV HYBRID! CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10065372
- Stock #: 4315
- VIN: WDC0G5EB8KF594253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4315
- Mileage 46,304 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and efficiency with our impeccable 2019 Mercedes GLC350e, now available at Royal City Fine Cars. With only 46,000 kilometers on the odometer, this pristine vehicle is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Its clean Carfax history ensures a worry-free ownership experience, so you can drive with confidence.
Immerse yourself in the epitome of elegance and performance as you take the wheel of the GLC350e. This stunning SUV boasts a sleek design that turns heads wherever it goes. Its lustrous Obsidian Black Metallic exterior perfectly complements the refined craftsmanship and attention to detail found within.
Equipped with a powerful yet eco-friendly hybrid drivetrain, the GLC350e seamlessly combines electric and gasoline power, delivering an impressive performance while keeping fuel consumption to a minimum. Experience the joy of driving with its swift acceleration, smooth handling, and exceptional efficiency, making every journey an enjoyable one.
Step inside the luxurious cabin, where you'll find an oasis of comfort and sophistication. Sink into the plush leather seats and admire the heated seats, panoramic roof, dynamic driving mode control and the premium materials that surround you. Stay connected with the advanced infotainment system, which includes a user-friendly display and intuitive controls.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a 2019 Mercedes GLC350e with low mileage and a clean Carfax. Visit our dealership today and take advantage of this extraordinary deal. Experience the pinnacle of luxury, efficiency, and performance with the GLC350e. Hurry, as this gem won't last long!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.