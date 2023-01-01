Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

46,304 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV HYBRID! CLEAN CARFAX!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV HYBRID! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,304KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065372
  • Stock #: 4315
  • VIN: WDC0G5EB8KF594253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4315
  • Mileage 46,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and efficiency with our impeccable 2019 Mercedes GLC350e, now available at Royal City Fine Cars. With only 46,000 kilometers on the odometer, this pristine vehicle is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Its clean Carfax history ensures a worry-free ownership experience, so you can drive with confidence.

Immerse yourself in the epitome of elegance and performance as you take the wheel of the GLC350e. This stunning SUV boasts a sleek design that turns heads wherever it goes. Its lustrous Obsidian Black Metallic exterior perfectly complements the refined craftsmanship and attention to detail found within.

Equipped with a powerful yet eco-friendly hybrid drivetrain, the GLC350e seamlessly combines electric and gasoline power, delivering an impressive performance while keeping fuel consumption to a minimum. Experience the joy of driving with its swift acceleration, smooth handling, and exceptional efficiency, making every journey an enjoyable one.

Step inside the luxurious cabin, where you'll find an oasis of comfort and sophistication. Sink into the plush leather seats and admire the heated seats, panoramic roof, dynamic driving mode control and the premium materials that surround you. Stay connected with the advanced infotainment system, which includes a user-friendly display and intuitive controls.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a 2019 Mercedes GLC350e with low mileage and a clean Carfax. Visit our dealership today and take advantage of this extraordinary deal. Experience the pinnacle of luxury, efficiency, and performance with the GLC350e. Hurry, as this gem won't last long!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

