Menu
Account
Sign In
*This MINI Countryman Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This MINI Countryman boasts a 2.0 L engine powering its polished transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat.*Stop By Today *For a must-own MINI Countryman come see us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S, AWD, Auto, Leather, Sunroof, Heated/Powered seats, Power group, Reverse Camera & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S, AWD, Auto, Leather, Sunroof, Heated/Powered seats, Power group, Reverse Camera & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 11340883
  2. 11340883
  3. 11340883
  4. 11340883
  5. 11340883
  6. 11340883
  7. 11340883
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This MINI Countryman Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This MINI Countryman boasts a 2.0 L engine powering it's polished transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat.*Stop By Today *For a must-own MINI Countryman come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
18" Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
USB port
Memory Seat Position
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
AUTO STOP/START

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback - Power Windows + Locks, Rear Camera, New Tires ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV Hatchback - Power Windows + Locks, Rear Camera, New Tires ! 67,000 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LEAuto, Clean CarFax One Owner, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay + more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LEAuto, Clean CarFax One Owner, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay + more! 68,611 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Sedan, Auto, Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels+more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Sedan, Auto, Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, CarPlay + Android, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels+more! 40,000 KM $23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman