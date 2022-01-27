Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

95,310 KM

Details Description Features

$23,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,295

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1643396819
  3. 1643396819
  4. 1643396819
  5. 1643396910
  6. 1643396819
  7. 1643396819
  8. 1643396819
  9. 1643396910
  10. 1643396818
  11. 1643396817
  12. 1643396817
  13. 1643396910
  14. 1643396815
  15. 1643396813
  16. 1643396816
  17. 1643396910
  18. 1643396815
  19. 1643396819
  20. 1643396911
  21. 1643396818
  22. 1643396817
  23. 1643396910
  24. 1643396910
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,295

+ taxes & licensing

95,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156929
  • Stock #: 1245
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA9KZ605003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,310 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

This 2019 Mitsubishi Ecli[pss Cross comes with a  1.5 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle-free top dollar trade-in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray's Garage

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 95,310 KM
$23,295 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 101,316 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 183,299 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory