2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

33,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

  1. 1685643554
  2. 1685643554
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10017768
  • Stock #: 23104
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ2KH012050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23104
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

