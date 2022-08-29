2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

$17,988 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051988

9051988 Stock #: KH007732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.