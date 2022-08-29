Menu
2019 Nissan 370Z

9,700 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2019 Nissan 370Z

2019 Nissan 370Z

370z

2019 Nissan 370Z

370z

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9095749
  Stock #: 421874
  VIN: JN1AZ4EH7KM421874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 421874
  • Mileage 9,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

