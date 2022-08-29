$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2019 Nissan 370Z
2019 Nissan 370Z
370z
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
9,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095749
- Stock #: 421874
- VIN: JN1AZ4EH7KM421874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 421874
- Mileage 9,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5