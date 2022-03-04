Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

13,000 KM

Details

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR, Heated Seats, AroundView Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, BOSE Sound System, & More!

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR, Heated Seats, AroundView Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, BOSE Sound System, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8569214
  • Stock #: KL557064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Nissan Kicks Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks delivers a 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Bose Speaker System, AroundView Monitor, Air Conditioning. Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Blind Spot Monitor.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
forward emergency braking
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering Wheel
am/fm
Bluetooth
Bose Speaker System
5 Passenger
17" Alloy Wheels
ONE OWNER
LEATHER
Touch Screen
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

