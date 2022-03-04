2019 Nissan Kicks

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8569214

Stock #: KL557064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes forward emergency braking Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel remote start Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Bose Speaker System Seating 5 Passenger Exterior 17" Alloy Wheels Additional Features ONE OWNER LEATHER Touch Screen USB port STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

