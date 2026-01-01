Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Rogue

156,524 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
14455489

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 14455489
  2. 14455489
  3. 14455489
  4. 14455489
  5. 14455489
  6. 14455489
  7. 14455489
  8. 14455489
  9. 14455489
  10. 14455489
  11. 14455489
  12. 14455489
  13. 14455489
  14. 14455489
  15. 14455489
  16. 14455489
  17. 14455489
  18. 14455489
  19. 14455489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
156,524KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT8KC706528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,524 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 111,216 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 167,300 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S 156,524 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2019 Nissan Rogue