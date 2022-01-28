Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

83,000 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

S AWD Certified!AWD!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8257911
  • Stock #: 22T1738
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC713026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T1738
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Ontario vehicle equipped with AWD, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, A/C, and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Assisted Braking
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

