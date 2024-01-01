$6,500+ tax & licensing
2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck
20 FT Tilt Back
2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck
20 FT Tilt Back
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 4p5ld4020k3036210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Flat Deck
- Mileage 0 KM
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
