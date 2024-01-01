Menu
Used 2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck 20 FT Tilt Back for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck

0 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Used
VIN 4p5ld4020k3036210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Flat Deck
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

