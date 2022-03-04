$46,997+ tax & licensing
$46,997
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
18,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8658406
- Stock #: 22-325A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,355 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Spray-in bedliner
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Does not include side steps Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Fog Lamps Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Body Colour ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigatio...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
