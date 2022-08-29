$44,887+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,887
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
$44,887
+ taxes & licensing
62,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9019498
- Stock #: 22-544X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM (WBD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove B...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Wheels: 18" x 8" Alumin...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain (DISC) Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Electronic Locking R...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7