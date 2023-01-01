$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,930KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9548563
- Stock #: 743493
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT8KN743493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Antenna
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5