2019 RAM 1500

77,000 KM

Details

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 - Navigation, Front Bucket Seats, Trailer Tow+Level2 Group & Much More!

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 - Navigation, Front Bucket Seats, Trailer Tow+Level2 Group & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9928160
  • Stock #: KN749482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ram 1500 delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Tow, Navigation System, Level2 Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
20" Alloy Wheels
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

