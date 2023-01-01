$42,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-836-2900
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 - Navigation, Front Bucket Seats, Trailer Tow+Level2 Group & Much More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9928160
- Stock #: KN749482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ram 1500 delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Tow, Navigation System, Level2 Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.