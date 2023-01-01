Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,975

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

SXT Plus Crew Cab 4x4 V6 - Sub Zero PKG, Tow Hitch, Reverse Camera, 20" Chrome Alloys, & More!

SXT Plus Crew Cab 4x4 V6 - Sub Zero PKG, Tow Hitch, Reverse Camera, 20" Chrome Alloys, & More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10439175
  • Stock #: KG704605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Tradesman Package, Tow Package, SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, 5" Touchscreen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security Alarm, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL), Tradesman Package, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows. Free Contactless Local Delivery! HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING! FINANCING available with 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! WE LOVE TRADE-INS! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available. 30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered). 5 Day Exchange Privilege! CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees. 2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Tow Package

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

4x4
ONE OWNER
20" Alloy Wheels
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

