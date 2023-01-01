2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT Plus Crew Cab 4x4 V6 - Sub Zero PKG, Tow Hitch, Reverse Camera, 20" Chrome Alloys, & More!

$33,975 + taxes & licensing
7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Tow Package Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features 4x4 ONE OWNER 20" Alloy Wheels USB port STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

