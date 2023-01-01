Menu
Used 2019 Subaru ASCENT Limited for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Subaru ASCENT

110,701 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

110,701KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMALD3K3408671

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,701 KM

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Leather Wrap Wheel

Power Antenna

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

519-822-2227

