2019 Subaru Forester

$34,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10051044

10051044 Stock #: KH460446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features AWD STEERING RADIO CONTROLS CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.