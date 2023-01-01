Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD - EyeSight, Power+Heated Seats, Blindspot Monitor, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, & More!

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD - EyeSight, Power+Heated Seats, Blindspot Monitor, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051044
  • Stock #: KH460446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Subaru Forester delivers a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, EyeSigh, Air Conditioning. Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clean Carfax.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

